Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 9:07 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Sept. 12

3:01 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, male subject with multiple ant bites, Lifeguard also en route.

5:12 a.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51, Circle K store, male subject experiencing chest pains.

12:47 p.m. – Gracie Cove, 66 year old male with shortness of breath.

5:38 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Guaranty Bank, fire alarm.

6:38 p.m. – Maple Lane, automatic fire alarm.

9:55 p.m. – Harmon Rd., 50 year old female has fallen with head injury, Lifeguard en route, no lights or sirens requested.

11:52 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & 51, Circle K store, 70 year old male subject has medical emergency, Lifeguard on the scene.

Sept. 13

5:36 a.m. – Pearson St., 43 year old male experiencing sudden blindness, Lifeguard also en route.

8:27 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Travel Stop, 42 year old male with kidney pain.

10:41 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Victory Church, two vehicle accident with rollover, with injuries, county requesting mutual aid assistance.

12:13 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Ramsey Circle area, county is requesting mutual aid for vehicle rollover with entrapment.

6::47 p.m. – Shadow Lane, 81 year old female has stomach pain.

Sept. 14

7:15 a.m. – College St., Batesville Elementary School, fire alarms going off.

12:11 p.m. – MLK Dr., 75 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard is en route.

3:15 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Piggly Wiggly, female has fallen and is bleeding outside the store.

4:43 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Goodwill location, 58 year old female having chest pains.

6:28 p.m. – Faith Dr., 57 year old male unresponsive and not breathing.

7:18 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Woodland Dr., vehicle accident, caller not sure how many vehicles are involved.

Sept. 15

11:35 a.m. – MLK, female subject has shortness of breath.

12:25 p.m. – Draper St., 23 year old female having contractions.

1:24 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, female subject in and out of consciousness, MHP request.

5:02 p.m. – Dollar Tree, vehicle has hit pedestrian, male subject is on ground and bleeding from head.

9:32 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Tiger Stadium, Lifeguard needs assistance with medical call in visitors parking lot.

Sept. 16

3:09 p.m. – Lester St., caller advises her smoke alarm is going off.

7:15 p.m. – King St., assist Lifeguard on medical call.

Sept. 17

6:55 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, 83 year old female with chest pains.

Sept. 18

6:06 a.m. – Barnacre Rd., Sardis, grass fire, county requesting mutual aid, currently no volunteer departments are responding.

10:34 a.m. – Dell St., 60 year old male with altered level of consciousness.

1:52 p.m. – Hwy. 51 & James St., two vehicle accident with injuries.