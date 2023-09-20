ACI breaks ground for $7M expansion – Up to 100 new jobs Published 1:56 am Wednesday, September 20, 2023

1 of 2

ACI Building Systems recently broke ground on a $7M expansion that will create additional capacity to grow with existing customers and to serve new customers throughout the United States.

The new investment adds an additional 36,000 square feet of space for a new fabrication shop, brings upgrades to facility-wide state-of-the-art equipment, and has the potential to creates up to 100 new team member jobs.

“The driver behind this decision is our confidence in the great partnerships that we continue to develop with ACI customers, team members and the greater Batesville community,” said ACI CEO Rob Mutersbaugh.

Founder Bill Watkins launched ACI in 1990 from a 19,000-square-foot facility in Batesville starting with 30 employees. Sales in that inaugural year totaled $2M.

Over the past 33 years, ACI has expanded with 14 additions, totaling 237,000 square feet, on an additional 125 acres.

They have constructed over 20,000 steel buildings for more than 2,400 customers across the United States.

“It was wonderful to participate in ACI’s groundbreaking. We celebrated over 30 years of steady calculated growth made possible and shared by all ACI employees,” said Joe Azar, Economic Developer at Panola Partnership. “The Mississippi Development Authority, the State Workforce Investment Board, AccelerateMS, NWCC Concourse, WIN Job Center, Panola County Board of Supervisors, and the Panola Partnership are putting together a comprehensive incentive and training package that will shave off some of ACI’s early expansion costs. Together, we look to make this statewide announcement soon.”

ACI has designed and built fire stations, schools, libraries, water treatment facilities, urgent care centers, manufacturing facilities, warehouses, retail stores, hangars, arenas, recycling centers, and their own facilities across the U.S.

“Our success can be attributed to four key drivers,” said Mutersbaugh. “Our customer partners, our community partners, our ACI team member partners and our long-standing reputation in the marketplace.”

ACI is a leading manufacturer of custom engineered metal buildings, roofing systems and components for the non-residential construction industry.

The company focuses on providing innovative building and roofing solutions to the architectural, commercial, and industrial markets. ACI operates one of the largest facilities in the industry totaling over 270,000 sq. ft. along with several technical offices located throughout the Southern United States.

The company distributes its products through a strong contractor base that promotes ACI building systems and roofing solutions in their local market.

Cutline: Pictured at the ACI Building Systems groundbreaking were company leadership, city and county officials, representatives from Panola Partnership, and local ACI team members including (front, from left) Deanna Snyder, Jennifer Jackson, Richelle Frank, (back) Jeremy Cedotal, Marsha Williams, Marty Tolbart, Rob Mutersbaugh, Eric McMillan, Jon Veasely, and Brandi Surrette. (Contributed)