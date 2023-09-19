Gun raffle continues to help Shriner kids Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023

By Ricky Swindle

Muffler Shop Musings

Howdy, friends!

You have just three days left to purchase your Shriners Big Gun Raffle ticket. The drawing will be this Saturday and 95 lucky folks will win a nice gun, while that one person will be the winner of a brand new Honda Pioneer 520 side by side.

Every ticket bought will be your personal chance to help a sick or disabled child. As I have stated before, if your preacher preaches against raffles you can still make a donation to help these children.

Just bring your check by my shop made out to the Wahabi Temple and I will personally deliver it for you on the 23rd and save you a trip or a stamp.

You know you want to help those kids.

This is the 20th annual gun drawing and you folks have helped me help those kids for 17 years. That’s how long I’ve been a Shriner.

The Temple has many benefits that go on year round, but I chose this event. Instead of hitting my donors up too often, I decided to go all out on just one event. I wait on it yearly to come around as a lot of y’all do also.

The Shriners in North Miss have come to know and be a little jealous at times of my hometown Batesville.

They think it’s great how one small town comes in so big every year at raffle time. Some have told me before when they pass our exit on the interstate they always think about our part we do in the raffle and think we’re a pretty good town.

The Panolian helps us out every year by allowing me to write about our fundraiser and also the local radio stations do their part too helping advertise the event.

I’m proud of my county and the people in it and I’m reminded of how many kind giving hearts there are in our community every year when this event comes up.

Folks will say “If I win, I win, but I’m just here to help the Shriners.” That’s what I’m talking about.

So, you have a couple more days to go if you want to buy a ticket or just make your donation. Stop by the shop and see us. God bless you if you can give, God bless you if you can’t.

Take care of yourself folks. I’m just an old Shriner, I’m having fun and helping kids.

Write to Ricky Swindle at rickyswindle@bellsouth.net