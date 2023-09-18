Rock Hill Celebrates 139th Anniversary – Former Pastors, Current Preachers Honored Published 8:57 am Monday, September 18, 2023

1 of 3

Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 139th Church Anniversary (1884-2023) on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-10.

On Saturday, a dedication ceremony took place to honor all former and current pastors of Rock Hill along with the “sons and daughters” of Rock Hill. The sons and daughters were individuals who professed hope in Jesus Christ at Rock Hill and are now preachers at their own respective churches.

The guest speaker was Rev. Keith Williams. Rev Williams is the grandson of Sardis natives, Rev Grady and Maggie McKinney Sr., and son of Gracie McKinney.

On Sunday, the church celebrated its 139 years. The guest speaker was Pastor Jerry J.R. Roberson. Rev Roberson is the son of the late E.L. and Daisy McKinney Roberson.

Also, Lenwaski “Len” Campbell held a book signing of “Scattered Leaves: The African-American Families of the Rock Hill Community in Panola County Mississippi”.