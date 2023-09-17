SP football attendance better each week; fans enjoying cooler weather Published 7:15 pm Sunday, September 17, 2023

1 of 6

These photos taken by South Panola student and Panolian intern Cameron Flowers at the South Panola Tigers vs. Clarksdale Wildcats game on Friday night show the home stands were about 75 percent full for the game. Cooler temperatures always draws a few more fans, but the significant increase in attendance is due to the push by Superintendent Del Phillips to increase crowd size this season. Phillips and Athletic Director Jarred Corlew are promoting $3 tickets for the firs 750 fans to show up at the home gate this year. That promotion, and a resurgence of fan participation with the football program, has been encouraging to school officials and the football coaches so far this season. The Tigers will have a couple of road trips in the coming weeks, but will be back at Robert Dunlap stadium by months end.