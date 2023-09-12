Sardis Classic Car Show Sept. 23 – Chamber Expecting Big Turnout Published 8:31 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Classic car enthusiast Robert Beard will enter his restored Model A in the 14th annual Sardis Classic Open Car Show in downtown Sardis on Saturday, Sept. 23. Beard owns several antique vehicles and enters them in county parades and shows. He and other participants have started early promoting the event, put on by the Chamber of Commerce and the Mississippi Delta Streets Rods. There will be cars of all makes and models, motorcycles, and specialty vehicles. The family event also features arts and crafts booths, food vendors, and children’s activities. Contact Jimmy Moore (934-5424) or Pam Hatton (901-493-4129) for more information.