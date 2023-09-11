Randy Matthew Stark Published 5:57 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Randy Matthew Stark, 55, died unexpectedly on August 22, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital of Desoto in Southaven, MS. His organs were donated to

Mid- South Transplant Foundation and delivered to patients in need across the country. He was born on November 13, 1967 in Iowa City, Iowa to Ronald “Ron” Mills Stark and Martha “Marti” Staab Stark.

Randy graduated from Oxford High School, Class of 1986. Following graduation, he attended the University of Missouri and later the University of Mississippi where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a focus on Insurance. He married his high school and college sweetheart, Nanette Marie Roux and they made their home in Hernando, Mississippi. Randy and Nanette celebrated thirty-two years of marriage in January. He was a real-estate appraiser and part- owner of REMAC, LLC in Memphis, Tennessee for nearly 27 years. Randy was also a loyal member of the Hernando United Methodist Church. During his time in Mississippi, Randy was an influential community member, including helping to construct part of Hernando’s Conger Park during its initiation. He tools pride in himself as a skilled handyman, avid outdoorsman, and loving father, son, brother, uncle, and husband. Randy enjoyed watching Ole Miss football games, spending time with his family on trips, and hunting.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Nanette Roux Stark, are his 3 children, Caitlin Stark Melcher and her husband Dewey of Wolcottville, Indiana; Michael Cashen Stark of Louisville, Kentucky; and Celie Layne Stark of Hernando, Mississippi; his mother, Marti Stark of Oxford, MS; his brother, Michael David Stark of Memphis, TN; his sisters Michelle Stark Dubuisson of Pensacola, FL; and Kim Lavelle Farris and her husband Wayne of Louisville, KY, and many nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his father, Ron 5tarI‹. The family awaits the arrival of his future grandson, Randy Allen Melcher.

Visitation (through Hernando Funeral Home) will be at the Hernando United Methodist Church on 1890 Mount Pleasant Road in Hernanda MS on Tuesday, August 29 from 3-6 PM. The funeral will take place from 6 —7 PM the same day. Burial will occur on Wednesday, August 30 at 10 AM in Oxford, MS at Oxford Memorial Cemetery.