Lexie E. Cobb Published 6:00 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Mr. Lexie E. Cobb, of Jackson, TN, formerly of Batesville, passed away Saturday, September, 9, 2023 at Lynnfield Place in Selmer, TN.

He proudly served in Vietnam with VP-1 after joining the Navy in 1969, earning recognition as a disabled veteran. A dedicated member of the American Legion, VVA and VFW, his commitment to service was unwavering. Lexie’s pursuit of education led him to Dyersburg State Community College and later East Tennessee State University, graduating in 2005 with a degree in applied science. He spend his career as a field engineer for General Electric’s Healthcare division, working with complex medical equipment.

A cherished father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Lexie Eugene Cobb’s legacy is marked by love, service, and resilience. Father to Jeremy (Tabetha) and Heather (Tim Lalibertie), Lexie was a proud grandfather to Bayley, Tucker, Harper, Peyton, and Sophia, and great grandfather to Killian, Annalee, and Carly.

Predeceased by his father Harry “Papa” Cobb, mother Muriel “Granny” Cobb, and brother Skipper, Lexie leaves behind a legacy in his family: Ona Cobb, brother James T. “Bubba” Cobb, and a loving group of nephews and nieces, including Christy, whose support was invaluable during his illness.

Brother in arms to Danny Butler and a pillar to all who knew him, Lexie’s warmth and strength will be deeply missed, but forever remembered.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Dyersburg Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with visitation