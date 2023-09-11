James “Jim” Tutor Published 5:56 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

James “Jim” Tutor, age 57, passed away at his residence on Monday, September 4, 2023. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, September 6, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Kimbro Funeral Home in Marks, MS and again on Thursday morning, September 7, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the service time beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Lake Baptist Church 24709 MS-35, Sardis, MS with the interment to follow at the church cemetery. Jim was an avid hunter, loved softball, member of Locke Station Baptist Church and had a special love for his nephews, great nieces and nephews and his dogs. Those whom he leaves behind include his mother, Linda Fox of Batesville, MS; his step-mother, Linda Tutor of Batesville, MS; one sister Tina Vest (Dwayne) of Batesville, MS; one brother Perry Tutor (Jennifer) of Batesville, MS; nephews, Troy Vest (Mandy) of Southaven, MS; Tommy Vest of Batesville, MS; James Vest (Nicole) of Batesville, MS; Matthew Morehead of Batesville, MS; Josh Tutor (Bayle) of Pope, MS; and Landyn Simmerman of Batesville, MS; great nieces and nephews, Ava Vest, Karsyn Vest, Evie Vest, Adalyn Vest, Ella Vest, Maddax Vest, Harper Mudd and Tate Tutor. He was preceded in death by his father, James Stanley Tutor. Kimbro Funeral Home 662-326-2881 www.kimbrofuneralhome.net