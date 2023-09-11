Harry E. Cobb, Jr. Published 5:59 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

Harry E. Cobb, Jr. went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Union Baptist Church, 3704 Union Road, Sardis, MS 38666. There will be a private burial at a later date.

He was born in Memphis, TN. on August 8, 1946, grew up in Whitehaven and graduated from Whitehaven High School. He served his country in the Navy and was a proud patriot all his life. He retired from the Sherwin Williams Company after 25 years.

He had a large extended family whom he dearly loved. He also had a large church family and attended church regularly. He was a member of Whitehaven Baptist Church until his wife, Sue K. Cobb died in 2004. He moved into the Windstone Community in Olive Branch, MS and became a member of Longview Heights Baptist Church where he was very active. He sang in the choirs of both churches, but especially loved singing in the choir at Longview where he felt everyone was his special friend.

He was raised to be helpful and could be depended upon to help whenever possible. Harry was a very social man with a ready smile who never met a stranger. He truly enjoyed people. He spent the last 5 years as a resident of Sardis Community Nursing Home in Sardis, MS where he remembered everyone’s name and, when able, would walk the halls greeting all with a big smile and a handshake, saying “God Bless You” or “Have a Blessed Day.”

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry E. Cobb, Sr. and Katherine (Kay) Weaver Cobb, his brother Raymond W. Cobb and a niece Katherine Crudup Slate. Those left to lovingly remember him are: his sister Margaret C. Robinson (Malcolm), nephew Ed W. Crudup, III (Val), niece Leslie C. Rochester (David), sister-in-law Liz J. Cobb, nieces Christian C. Mosteller (Jonathon), Amy Bounds (Tony), Megan Black (Jason), 5 great-nieces and 5 great-nephews.

The family sends heartfelt thanks for the many prayers, calls, cards and visits during this difficult time. A special thank you also to the amazing, caring staff and volunteers at Sardis Nursing Home and the gracious staff at Gentiva Hospice Group. You know who you are and how much we appreciate you for lovingly caring for our dear Harry.

All arrangements are being handled by Forest Hill Funeral Home Midtown.