Katherine Russell Cannon, 90 Published 5:12 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Katherine Russell Cannon, 90, passed away at the home of her daughter and caregiver, Melissa Bolen (Kenny) in Batesville.

Katherine will be interred in Magnolia Cemetery and there will be no public services per the family.

Katherine was born Sept. 28, 1932 to the late Emily Russell Arnold and James K. Russell, Sr. Katherine was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her yard and gardening. She was known throughout her community for her homemade jellies and canning expertise. She was a member of Crowder Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wilburn W. Cannon; eldest son, Garry W. Cannon; five siblings, Dorothy Lee Fredricks, James K. Russell, Jr., Thomas Calvin Russell, Hollis Eugene Russell, and Charles Edward Russell.

The family she leaves to cherish her memory include her two children, Rickey D. Cannon (Martha), of Sparkman, AR, Melissa Bolen (Kenny), of Batesville, daughter-in- law, Martha Atkinson Cannon of Batesville; one sister, Ruby Nell Beatty, of Rossville, GA; ten grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.