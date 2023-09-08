Jennifer Denley, 36 Published 5:07 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

Jennifer Denley, 36, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. The interment will the funeral service at Shady Grove Cemetery.

Jennifer was born on Jan. 4, 1987 to Alfred Denley, Jr. and Martha Goodwin Denley in Oxford.

The family she leaves behind includes her daughter, Kaylee Jade Denley of Courtland; her parents, Martha Denley and Alfred Denley both of Courtland; a special aunt, Peggy Turnage of Oxford,; and a host of aunts and uncles.

Jennifer’s sweet and kind spirit will be missed by all who knew her.