Rock Hill sets special services Published 6:48 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Rock Hill M.B. Church will host a dedication ceremony for its new Memorial Wall on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m. The congregation will celebrate the church’s 139th anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Pastor Keith Williams of the Mt. Olive ME Church of Little Rock and Rev. Jerry Roberson of Houston, Texas, will be the guest speakers.

Rev. Irving Bishop is pastor of Rock Hill.

Lenwaski Campbell, author of Scattered Leaves will be available to sign books. The church is located at 31 Rock Hill Rd.