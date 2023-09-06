Library card month noted in Batesville Published 6:23 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when First Regional Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind everyone about the valuable resources available with a library card.

From borrowing books, ebooks, and audiobooks, to getting homework help, learning new skills, or attending a book club or story time, a library card helps everyone do more of what they enjoy. All without stretching their budget.

There’s something for everyone at branches of First Regional Library, and signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning for students. It’s elemental, really – everyone should have one.

First Regional Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving needs of our community. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.firstregional.org.

During September, the fourteen branches of First Regional Library will host free Library Card Sign-up activities for all ages–author talks, computer instruction sessions, art classes, story times, craft programs, book clubs, and a whole lot more. For more information, visit “Upcoming Events” at www.firstregional.org.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the ALA and libraries work together in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.



Anyone who lives, works, or attends school in any of First Regional Library’s five counties (DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, Tunica) is eligible for a free library card.