Family & Friends Day at Pilgrim Rest Published 7:00 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

The Pilgrim Rest Church family, 401 Ballentine Rd., will celebrate their annual Family & Friends Day program on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 2 p.m.

Special guest speaker will be Elder Craig Johnson and the Joyful Fellowship Church family.

Rev. Willie Frost is church pastor. All are cordially invited to attend.