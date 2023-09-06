2023 NDS Homecoming Court

North Delta School will have its Homecoming activities and celebrations the week of the Oct. 6 football game against Columbus Christian School. The court will be presented and the queen will be crowned at halftime. Pictured are the students vying for Homecoming Queen. They are (front, from left), seniors Autumn Boone, Ivy Gibson, Emily Wells, Emma Nichopoulos, (back row) freshmen Anna Clay Worsham, Laney Taylor, juniors Cadie Coker, Ella Nichopoulos, Baylie Terry, and sophomores Jada Bryant and Hallie Melton. (Contributed)