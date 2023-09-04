Ole Miss’ Jordan Watkins Named SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week Published 2:27 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

Ole Miss football senior wide receiver Jordan Watkins has been named the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week, as announced by the conference on Monday afternoon.

Watkins was pivotal in Ole Miss’ 73-7 season-opening win over Mercer, returning his first career punt for a touchdown with a 70-yard score in the third quarter.

Watkins finished with 180 all-purpose yards on the day, as he also hauled in six receptions for 111 yards through the air in a record-breaking passing performance by the Ole Miss quarterbacks.

Ole Miss will head to New Orleans this week to take on Tulane, with kickoff against the Green Wave set for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.