MBI investigating officer involved shooting at Grenada Walgreens Published 10:21 am Monday, September 4, 2023

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 3, at a Walgreens on Sunset Drive in Grenada.

MBI received notification at approximately 5 p.m. of a hostage situation underway. Members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT Team arrived at the location to assist with the critical incident. The involved subject received fatal injuries. There were no other serious physical injuries reported to any other individuals at the scene.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing the investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.