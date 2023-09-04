Fatality in Hwy. 6 accident

Published 12:29 pm Monday, September 4, 2023

By Staff reports

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Panola County Sheriff’s Office worked a vehicle accident Monday (Sept. 4) morning about 11 a.m. on Hwy. 6E about a half mile from the Batesville city limits.

MHP officers will release the details of the accident and the identification of the victim, or victims, upon completion of the initial investigation.

The state police are in the fourth day of the holiday enforcement period for Labor Day. MHP officers concentrate on driver safety with increased speed monitoring, sobriety checkpoints, and other initiatives during peak holiday travel days.

