Crenshaw police recover drugs, $27K in cash Published 2:09 pm Thursday, August 31, 2023

Crenshaw police recovered narcotics, a handgun, and more than $27,000 in cash from a residence in the town during a raid on Monday, Aug. 28.

Police Chief Adrian Kirkwood said one person, Bobby Ray Canada, was arrested in the course of the search warrant at 307 W.M. Stokes St.

Canada was charged with sale of controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of a firearm by a felon. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted in the arrest.

He was being held in the Panola County jail at press time.