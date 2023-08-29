Janice Gail Wright, 84 Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Janice Gail Wright, affectionately known by Gail, passed away Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at the Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson at the age of 84. She was born on Aug. 12, 1939, to the late Horace Tims Thompson and Wilma Schoolar Thompson in Louisville, MS. During her lifetime, she worked as a bank receptionist up until her retirement. She had a special love for cooking, and enjoyed collecting cook books. Gail and her late husband, Chuck, loved to go fishing and spend time together.

Gail is survived by her three sisters, Juanita Bopp of Batesville, Janie Elizabeth Finkley of Salem, AL, and Rita Faye Robison of Panama City, FL.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Wright; and one brother, Charles Landrum Thompson.

There will be no services held for Gail.