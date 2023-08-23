Fire Dept. Call Log Published 2:12 pm Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Aug. 15

1:05 a.m. – Patton Lane, 41 year old male with hallucinations. Lifeguard and BPD are responding.

1:44 p.m. – MLK Dr., 74 year old female with difficulty breathing.

11:59 p.m. – Lester St., 35 year old female with medical emergency.

Aug. 16

1:36 p.m. – WalMart parking lot, vehicle is on fire.

3:25 p.m. – Van Voris St., emergency call.

6:34 p.m. – Hwy. 51, Job Corps Center, female patient feeling faint.

9:49 p.m. – Willa St., female having problems walking.

Aug. 17

8:22 a.m. – Vance St., 40 year old male having seizures.

9:16 a.m. – Patton Lane, 84 year old male has fallen, lift assist only.

10:18 a.m. – Hoskins Rd., 39 year old subject having a seizure.

11:32 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Circle K across from Popeyes, large diesel leak.

11:54 a.m. – Jones St., Courtland, fire alarm, no response from two county departments.

Aug. 18

10:41 a.m. – Shadow Lane, 23 year old male with a head injury.

5:32 p.m. – Hwy. 6E near Circle K, two vehicle accident, no injuries.

Aug. 19

12:00 a.m. – College St., BPD, 16 year old male with a leg injury, appears to be broken.

1:26 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Raceway station, male subject is threatening self harm, Lifeguard also en route.

3:53 a.m. – Eureka St., Elderly Apartments, 75 year old female has fallen. Lifeguard also en route.

10:04 a.m. – Keating Rd., automatic fire alarm.

12:31 p.m. – Dodge’s Store, customer having a seizure in the parking lot.

12:32 p.m – Taco Bell, pregnant female has passed out.

Aug. 20

6:33 a.m. – Baker St., 93 year old male with high blood pressure.

10:25 a.m. – Keating Grove, automatic fire alarm

11:18 p.m. – I-55 at the North Batesville exit, rollover vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Aug. 21

7:30 a.m. – Hwy. 51 and Eureka St., vehicle accident, Lifeguard is en route.

8:04 a.m. – King St., need to put out Tracy Baker’s fire.

8:52 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, student is laying on the ground.

11:45 a.m. – I-55 north of the Pope/Courtland exit, fire in median is close to treeline.

1:58 p.m. – Hwys. 6&51, Circle K station, caller advises 13 gallons of gas spilled, requests assistance with cleanup.

2:03 p.m. – Brewer Rd., tree has fallen on power line and pole is on fire.

6:04 p.m. – Hwys. 6&51 in McDonald’s area, two vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked, Lifeguard also en route.

8:30 p.m. – King St., fire in the middle of the street.

