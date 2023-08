Tigers Roar In Scrimmage Published 5:41 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

South Panola running back Julius Pope easily passed the 100 yards gained mark in a scrimmage against Lafayette High School on Friday, Aug. 18, at Robert H. Dunlap Field. South Panola will open its regular season this week when the Tigers take on Houston High School of Memphis at 4:30 p.m. Friday on the campus of the Northwest Community College Rangers. (Glennie Pou)