Kyla Rudd receives McDonnell-Barksdale Scholarship Published 5:54 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Kyla Rudd, of Batesville, received the McDonnell-Barksdale Scholarship, which will provide $8,000 annually toward her education at the University of Mississippi.

Rudd is one of 18 incoming freshmen accepted into UM’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College who are the recipients of some of the most bountiful scholarships at the university.

“All of our students in the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College boast outstanding records of academic excellence, public service and leadership,” said Ethel Scurlock, dean of the Honors College. “To earn our scholarships, students must distinguish themselves among a highly competitive group of applicants.

“Our committee was especially impressed with the credentials of this incoming class. We expect our scholarship students to excel in their academic programs, meaningfully engage in our honors community, and ultimately become leaders in their professions and in the communities where they live.”

Rudd anticipates pursuing a career in orthodontics by first earning a degree in biological science.

“Achieving the scholarship helps me come to the realization that if UM’s SMBHC has enough faith in me to provide me with a life-changing opportunity, the least I can do is accept the challenge of attending the most prestigious university in Mississippi and graduate with honors,” she said.

Before she learned of receiving the scholarship from the SMBHC, Rudd admitted she was a “bark away” from being an MSU Bulldog. She would like to give a special acknowledgment to her mom for “raising me in the right way.”