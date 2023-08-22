Khai Van Nguyen, 82 Published 5:45 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Khai Van Nguyen, 82, of Oxford, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. at Baptist Memorial Hosptial North Mississippi in Oxford.

Mr. Nguyen was the husband of Phuong Thi Cao.

The family will hold a prayer service and visitation on Friday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 9 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. A prayer service will be conducted from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Wells Funeral Home with interment to follow in Forrest Memorial Park.