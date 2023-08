Jerelene F. Armstrong, 92 Published 6:51 am Friday, August 18, 2023

Jerelene F. Armstrong, 92, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 16, 2023, at her daughters home near Amory.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Good Hope Baptist Church in Batesville, with the interment to follow at Good Hope Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.

Wells Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.