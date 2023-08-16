Land Board says no to massage business near Sardis Lake Published 4:57 am Wednesday, August 16, 2023

More than 25 neighbors protested the application of a business permit for a massage therapy business on Sardis Lake Drive, northeast of Batesville, at the August meeting of the Panola County Land Commission Monday night at the Sardis Courthouse.

My Dung Ma has been operating a private service business with a county license from a small camper at 2835 Sardis Lake Drive, and on an property she owns nearby, for several years, the neighbors said. Several addressed the board after the applicant asked for a license.

My Dung Ma said her business is mostly mobile and that she usually meets clients at the homes or in hotels in Batesville and Oxford. The camper on Sardis Lake Dr., she said, is only used a couple of times a month for clients who prefer a “clinical setting.”

“The table is forty five pounds and heavy and I don’t always want to travel to a hotel to meet my clients,” she said.

Speaking in opposition were neighbors who contradicted her statements to the commission members, saying that they observe cars coming and going throughout nights, some with out of state tags.

Mark Spooner was one of those opposing the licensing of a massage business. “We don’t want this,” he said. “This is a lake community with a residential area. We’ve recently had a church just pop up across the street with no sign of permits or anything so I’m wondering what’s next. Is it going to be a bingo parlor or something else that somebody is going to throw up at the drop of a hat?”

William Fielder said he has owned property on Sardis Lake Drive for 40 years, and saw the potential licensing as a threat to the well being of the close knit community.

“Everyone who knows her knows what she is,” Fielder said. “Nobody wants it, nobody likes it. I’m horizontally opposed to it. We would love to be rid of her. This is still America, but as far as I’m concerned she can go to Oxford and meet her Johns there.”

Additionally, Dew Fields, who works in the Permit Office, told the board his inspection of the camper convinced him that its condition was subpar and shouldn’t be considered for any type of commercial business.

In other actions Monday, the Land Commission: