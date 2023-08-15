Allen Davis, 91 Published 6:53 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Allen Davis, 91, of Batesville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Azalea Commons in Batesville.

Allen was born July 28, 1932, in Dayton, OH to the late John Eldon Davis and Ardine Wildermuth Davis. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, OH in 1950 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After leaving the Navy, Allen graduated from the Ohio State University.

He raised his family in Central Ohio, settling in Upper Arlington, Ohio where he sold real estate for 25 years. Allen was a member of the Tri-Village Lions club for 25 years and served as a board member, officer, and president from 1977-1978. He retired to Oregon and lived in Newport for most of the 27 years he spent there with his former wife, Doris Moffett Davis.

In April of 2023, he moved to Batesville to be closer to most of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In his spare time, Allen enjoyed boating, traveling in his RV, building and collecting model trains, and playing golf.

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Fillhart.

The family he leaves to cherish his memory include four children, Diane Ardine Davis, of Sardis, Debra Fillhart, of Pontotoc, Deanna Davis Fife (John), of Tuscon, AZ, and Richard Allen Davis, of Batesville, one brother, Richard Eldon Davis, of Vienna, VA, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time.