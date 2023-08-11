MDWFP Fish Hatchery Re-Named Published 9:05 am Friday, August 11, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ (MDWFP) North Mississippi Fish

Hatchery was recently renamed the Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery following the passage of House Bill 923.

Bob Tyler served as Director of Parks for MDWFP from 1992 – 1996. He later served as Deputy Director of MDWFP and is now an Ex-officio of the Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ Foundation.

Bob Tyler, known to many as “Coach,” also had an extensive coaching career including head football coach at Mississippi State University from 1973-1978.

A dedication ceremony was held at the fish hatchery’s Visitor Education Center (VEC) on July 24.

The VEC is part of the MDWFP’s Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery and is located at Exit 233 east off I-55.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit www.mdwfp.com or call (601) 432-2212.