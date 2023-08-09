Fire Log Published 7:18 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

Aug. 1

8:03 a.m. – Leonard St., 18 year old with abdominal pains.

11:32 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Mary’s Furniture World, 77 year old female has fallen.

3:33 p.m. – Martinez St., 59 year old male, with medical emergency.

9:05 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 51 year old male dizzy, Lifeguard also en route.

10:45 p.m. – Armstrong St., 23 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.

Aug. 2

7:31 a.m. – Martinez St., 59 year old male unable to eat.

8:35 a.m. – Vance St., 56 year old female in fetal position and crying, no other information available.

9:35 a.m. – Birch Dr., 34 year old female has fallen getting into her vehicle.

12:45 p.m. – Van Voris St., TK’s Supermarket, Tracy Baker has been hit in the head.

12:50 p.m. – Goodhaven Rd., 88 year old female is feeling weak and can’t walk.

1:07 p.m. – Panola S.O. requesting a water truck, extra manpower for grass fire on Curtis Road.

2:08 p.m. – Armstrong St., female patient with medical emergency.

3:02 p.m. – Hwy. 6W in front of Lifeguard, two vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.

3:28 p.m. – Lester St., Skyview Apartments, vehicle has run into the building.

4:31 p.m. – Greenwave Lane, North Delta School, student has passed out, breathing but unresponsive, Lifeguard also en route.

7:08 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, 35 year old male with high blood pressure.

Aug. 3

4:55 a.m. – Lester St., 8 year old male with headache and dizzy.

11:24 a.m – College St., Batesville Elementary, subject has passed out and is unconscious.

11:26 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Courtland, across from Woodruff, residential fire, assistance needed.

3:09 p.m. – Hwy. 6 between Lakewood and Power Dr., three vehicle accident with injuries, Lifeguard and BPD officers also en route.

5:06 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 33 year old female crying in pain.

8:46 p.m. – Patterson St., residential fire alarm.

9:23 p.m. – King St., bins on fire close to trees.

Aug. 4

12:50 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, 51 year old male having migraine headache.

Aug. 5

5:59 p.m. – Noble St., 37 year old female with medical emergency.

Aug. 6

9:32 a.m. – Eureka St., Batesville Church of Christ, vehicle on fire after accident, unsure of entrapment.

1:38 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dirt Cheap parking lot, vehicle fire, fully involved.

2:41 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, area of Chili’s, three vehicle accident, no injuries.

9:02 p.m. – Power Dr., 55 year old female, possible stroke, Lifeguard also en route.

Aug. 7

8:17 a.m. – MLK Dr., lift assist needed.

10:22 a.m. – MLK Dr., 69 year old male weak and not feeling well.