Fire Log
Published 7:18 am Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Batesville Fire Dept.
Call Log
Aug. 1
8:03 a.m. – Leonard St., 18 year old with abdominal pains.
11:32 a.m. – Hwy. 6W, Mary’s Furniture World, 77 year old female has fallen.
3:33 p.m. – Martinez St., 59 year old male, with medical emergency.
9:05 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 51 year old male dizzy, Lifeguard also en route.
10:45 p.m. – Armstrong St., 23 year old female with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard also en route.
Aug. 2
7:31 a.m. – Martinez St., 59 year old male unable to eat.
8:35 a.m. – Vance St., 56 year old female in fetal position and crying, no other information available.
9:35 a.m. – Birch Dr., 34 year old female has fallen getting into her vehicle.
12:45 p.m. – Van Voris St., TK’s Supermarket, Tracy Baker has been hit in the head.
12:50 p.m. – Goodhaven Rd., 88 year old female is feeling weak and can’t walk.
1:07 p.m. – Panola S.O. requesting a water truck, extra manpower for grass fire on Curtis Road.
2:08 p.m. – Armstrong St., female patient with medical emergency.
3:02 p.m. – Hwy. 6W in front of Lifeguard, two vehicle accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.
3:28 p.m. – Lester St., Skyview Apartments, vehicle has run into the building.
4:31 p.m. – Greenwave Lane, North Delta School, student has passed out, breathing but unresponsive, Lifeguard also en route.
7:08 p.m. – Hwy. 35N, Performance Food Group, 35 year old male with high blood pressure.
Aug. 3
4:55 a.m. – Lester St., 8 year old male with headache and dizzy.
11:24 a.m – College St., Batesville Elementary, subject has passed out and is unconscious.
11:26 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Courtland, across from Woodruff, residential fire, assistance needed.
3:09 p.m. – Hwy. 6 between Lakewood and Power Dr., three vehicle accident with injuries, Lifeguard and BPD officers also en route.
5:06 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 33 year old female crying in pain.
8:46 p.m. – Patterson St., residential fire alarm.
9:23 p.m. – King St., bins on fire close to trees.
Aug. 4
12:50 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, 51 year old male having migraine headache.
Aug. 5
5:59 p.m. – Noble St., 37 year old female with medical emergency.
Aug. 6
9:32 a.m. – Eureka St., Batesville Church of Christ, vehicle on fire after accident, unsure of entrapment.
1:38 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Dirt Cheap parking lot, vehicle fire, fully involved.
2:41 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, area of Chili’s, three vehicle accident, no injuries.
9:02 p.m. – Power Dr., 55 year old female, possible stroke, Lifeguard also en route.
Aug. 7
8:17 a.m. – MLK Dr., lift assist needed.
10:22 a.m. – MLK Dr., 69 year old male weak and not feeling well.