So hot the crawfish are carrying canteens Published 4:39 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Thank you, Mt. Olivet Volunteer Fire Station, for putting on a superb political rally, last Saturday night. Fire chief Gary Hartman had asked that all candidates be polite and respectful to each other and that all supporters be the same. I am happy to report that the supporters gave no outburst as was done in the Coles Point rally.

Bro. Daniel Minor was moderator and did an excellent job of seeing the momentum. His family was there and his two little girls, Izzy Minor (4) and Molly Minor (2). They helped draw tickets in the 50-50 bucket.

Bro. Daniel is also a member of Mt. Olivet Volunteer Fire Department Some of the legitimate concerns was getting more industry into Panola County. After we get them here what do we have to offer? Everybody fusses about the roads but the supervisors can not, in just four years, cover every road problem. Especially when the budget is limited.

In my neighborhood log trucks are tearing up the roads faster than the county can fix them.

Another issue that was brought up was an animal shelter. This is a sore subject with many. Just a week before the rally a mama dog and puppies were dropped off at the fire station. We know that this type of thing happens all over the county. Each candidate was concerned. But money?

I understand that Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Station will possibly have the last political rally before the election on Aug. 8 The people putting on this rally should use the format that Mt. Olivet used.

It cut out the possibility of any discord and violence. Candidates, this is the last time you get to shine! Don’t let someone come up and make a fool of themselves on your behalf, only you can have it stopped.

Have you seen the crepe myrtle trees as you are driving into Batesville on Highway 6. I didn’t notice until this summer that the white crepe myrtles bloom first and when they fade somewhat the red and fuchsia burst forth.

No other city can boast the extraordinary display of crepe myrtles blooming like Natchez can. They celebrated the International Crepe Myrtle Festival this year on July 8-10.

July is over, and we are hoping for cooler weather, but sometimes August can get hotter. Once

again, July set the record of the hottest July since records have been kept in 1870. June set the record of the hottest June

I ran across the cutest book recently. It’s entitled As Southern as It Gets: 1071 Reasons to Never Leave The South by H. Jackson Brown Jr.

He had a story that I would like to share with you. The south is known for its mild weather, but, by Jiminy, it sometimes gets hot: It’s so hot that birds use pot holders to pull worms out of the ground. It’s so hot the fire alarm went off in my icemaker. It’s so hot, I saw a dog chasing a cat, and they were both walking. It’s so hot my lawn sprinkler took a cold shower. It’s so hot crawfish are carrying canteens.

After reading that I began to think about my little mockingbird. I really haven’t heard her as much until late evening when she sings the loudest when I play the piano. I don’t know if she is singing and harmonizing with me or telling me to shut up.

I’m wondering If some day she will cut loose with Beethoven’s Piano concerto or Amazing Grace. It’s interesting to observe nature and see what interesting things you can see. I guess I’m stopping to smell the roses since I am retired.

I’m reminding everybody about the Panola County Singing Convention at Mt. Olivet Methodist Church on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. We are getting a lot of interest since this is not just a Mt. Olivet thing. It’s a county thing.

Ponder this: The only time success comes before work is in the dictionary – by Vince Lombardi, considered the greatest football coach in football.

It’s not too hot to get in touch. Send me your crepe myrtle tree pictures.

Text or call Donna at 901-828-8824.