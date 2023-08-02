Sara Ann Hensley Published 2:24 pm Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Sara Ann went to be with the Lord July 28, 2023. She was born November 5, 1934 in Oxford, Mississippi.

She lived her early life in Batesville. After graduating from Batesville High School in 1952, she furthered her education at Ole Miss earning both a Bachelors and Masters degree. She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. After graduating, she taught school in Clarksdale where she met her husband, Wiliam Y. (Bill) Henley. She then taught at Leland and Louisville, before moving to Senatobia. She completed her teaching career at Magnolia Heights in Senatobia. A former 3rd grade team teacher there complimented her saying she was a great teacher and taught the younger teacher a lot.

Sara Ann belonged to the UMW and Lula East Circle of the Methodist Church and held several leadership positions.

Sara Ann was a very involved member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for more than sixty (60) years and served as Regent of the James Gilliam Chapter from 2004-2007.

She was an active member of the Senatobia Culture Club.

Sara Ann was the treasurer for the Tate County Heritage Museum for 20 years and was actively involved during the planning of the present museum.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Henley, her son Dale Smallwood Henley, and parents Hugh and Ernestine Smallwood.

She is survived by her brother James L. (Jimmy) Smallwood, sister-in-law Anne, 3 nephews, and 13 great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to the Senatobia UMC, Tate County Heritage Museum, or your favorite charity.

A memorial service was held Thursday, August 3, 2023 in the chapel of Pate-Jones Funeral Home.