Pleasant Grove will host forum Friday Published 4:31 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Members of the Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Dept. will host the last political forum for candidates before next Tuesday’s party primaries at their station on Hwy. 315 outside Sardis at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

County fire departments traditionally raise money for equipment and supplies with rallies, often charging candidates to speak and having other connected fundraisers, usually cake and dessert auctions.

Friday’s endeavor is no different. Candidates can purchase 10 minutes of speaking time for $60 and supporters can procure snacks and drinks at reasonable prices. Donations to the fire department will also be accepted.

The rally at Cole’s Point a fortnight ago ended with a brief bit of shouting and shoving between supporters of candidates for Sheriff. Last week there were no such incidents at Mt. Olivet Fire Dept., partly due to agreements between camps to keep supporters subdued, but mostly because the air conditioning system was partially broken and the stifling heat discouraged raucous debate, or even lively discussion.

Cake sales were tremendous for Mt. Olivet, though, with several fetching more than $150 and some $200 and up. One coconut cake was sold, donated back, and sold again, bringing in more than $400 in donations.

Pleasant Grove forum organizers have moved to circumvent any candidate clashing, announcing on the event poster that absolutely no arguing will be allowed.