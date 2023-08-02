Fire Log
Published 4:42 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Batesville Fire Dept.
Call Log
July 25
7:27 a.m. – Hemlock Rd., 66 year old female with altered level of consciousness.
12:08 p.m. – WalMart, grocery side, elderly male subject has passed out, unresponsive but breathing.
12:34 p.m. – Hwy. 51 & Hwy. 6, caller reports something fell from an 18-wheeler and stuck their vehicle, complaining of shoulder pain.
1:07 p.m. – Shadow Lane, female subject is confused.
1:34 p.m. – Jackson St., residential fire alarm.
2:03 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 51 year old male with shortness of breath.
6:12 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Tractor Supply, 24 year old female having trouble breathing.
11:00 p.m. – Lester St., caller advises smell of smoke.
July 26
12:44 a.m. – Sherwood Cove, residential fire alarm.
11:21 a.m. – Hwy. 6W at Macedonia Rd., vehicle accident, traffic is blocked.
11:37 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, female subject, with medical emergency.
4:39 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 51 year old male has passed out.
9:09 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, two vehicle accident, no injuries reported, BPD also en route.
11:44 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Circle K store, 15 year old male can’t move.
July 27
11:45 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, McDonald’s, 51 year old male with diabetic emergency.
1:10 p.m. – Magnolia Circle, 18 year old female having a medical emergency.
1:43 p.m. – MLK Dr., male subject has fallen from wheelchair and hit his head.
3:52 p.m. – Green Wave Dr., male subject having shortness of breath.
6:57 p.m. – Old Lake Cove, female has fallen, unknown condition.
8:43 p.m. – Jeffrey St., subject said he was assaulted, BPD also enroute.
July 28
1:45 p.m. – Claude St., 45 year old female with difficulty breathing, possible allergic reaction, Lifeguard also en route.
July 29
2:14 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in Sonic area, two vehicle accident, no injuries, but roadway is blocked.
3:02 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Hwy. 35, one vehicle accident, no other information available.
7:15 p.m. – London Cove, 94 year old male with possible overdose.
July 30
12:06 a.m. – MLK Dr., female has chest pains.
10:46 p.m. – Gordon Dr., male subject unable to eat and feels like he’s dying.
2:46 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2 Suites, commercial fire alarm.
2:55 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, 60 year old female having a seizure.
4:04 p.m. – Hwy. 6, area of Delta Car Wash, two vehicle accident with injuries.
4:22 p.m. – Watt St., 74 year old female with loose stool and dry mouth.
4:50 p.m. – Trantham Rd., 54 year old male having seizure.
8:56 p.m. – Broad St., 74 year old female with altered level of consciousness.
10:25 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Foods & Gas, 63 year old male with medical emergency.
July 31
4:34 p.m. – Martinez St., 56 year old male with chills and vomiting.