Fire Log

Published 4:42 am Wednesday, August 2, 2023

By Staff reports

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

July 25

7:27 a.m.  – Hemlock Rd., 66 year old female with altered level of consciousness.

12:08 p.m. – WalMart, grocery side, elderly male subject has passed out, unresponsive but breathing.

12:34 p.m. – Hwy.  51 & Hwy. 6, caller reports something fell from an 18-wheeler and stuck their vehicle, complaining of shoulder pain.

1:07 p.m. – Shadow Lane, female subject is confused.

1:34 p.m. – Jackson St., residential fire alarm.

2:03 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 51 year old male with shortness of breath.

6:12 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Tractor Supply, 24 year old female having trouble breathing.

11:00 p.m. – Lester St., caller advises smell of smoke. 

July 26 

12:44 a.m. – Sherwood Cove, residential fire alarm.

11:21 a.m. – Hwy. 6W at Macedonia Rd., vehicle accident, traffic is blocked.

11:37 a.m. – Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, female subject, with medical emergency.  

4:39 p.m. – Dogwood Heights, 51 year old male has passed out.

9:09 p.m. –  Hwy. 6E, two vehicle accident, no injuries reported, BPD also en route.

11:44 p.m. – Hwy. 51N, Circle K store, 15 year old male can’t move.

July 27

11:45 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, McDonald’s, 51 year old male with diabetic emergency. 

1:10 p.m. – Magnolia Circle, 18 year old female having a medical emergency.

1:43 p.m. – MLK Dr., male subject has fallen from wheelchair and hit his head.

3:52 p.m. – Green Wave Dr., male subject having shortness of breath.

6:57 p.m. – Old Lake Cove, female has fallen, unknown condition.

8:43 p.m. –  Jeffrey St., subject said he was assaulted, BPD also enroute.

July 28

1:45 p.m. – Claude St., 45 year old female with difficulty breathing, possible allergic reaction, Lifeguard also en route.

July 29

2:14 p.m. – Hwy. 6 in Sonic area, two vehicle accident, no injuries, but roadway is blocked.

3:02 p.m. – Hwy. 6 & Hwy. 35, one vehicle accident, no other information available.

7:15 p.m. – London Cove, 94 year old male with possible overdose.

July 30

12:06 a.m. – MLK Dr., female has chest pains.

10:46 p.m. – Gordon Dr., male subject unable to eat and feels like he’s dying. 

2:46 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2 Suites, commercial fire alarm. 

2:55 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Cracker Barrel, 60 year old female having a seizure.

4:04 p.m. – Hwy. 6, area of Delta Car Wash, two vehicle accident with injuries.

4:22 p.m. – Watt St., 74 year old female with loose stool and dry mouth.

4:50 p.m. – Trantham Rd., 54 year old male having seizure.

8:56 p.m. –  Broad St., 74 year old female with altered level of consciousness.

10:25 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Foods & Gas, 63 year old male with medical emergency.

July 31

4:34 p.m. – Martinez St., 56 year old male with chills and vomiting.

 

