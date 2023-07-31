NWCC graduates 275 in summer session – B’ville executive delivers Commencement address

Published 5:13 pm Monday, July 31, 2023

By Staff reports

Northwest Mississippi Community College officials announced 275 graduates have been awarded degrees and certificates for the Summer 2023 semester.

Degrees were officially conferred by Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest president, on July 28, during the college’s 114th Commencement.

Serving as Commencement speaker was Mississippi businesswoman and Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees member, Teresa Hubbard. Hubbard serves as president and CEO of the company she founded, CITE Armored, an armored truck manufacturing company.

Panola County students receiving degrees included: Aleigha Angeles, Coleman Carvan, Malyn Davis, Katelyn Gonzalez, Kendall Gurley, Leslie Hall, Riley Houston, Samuel Parham, Shaikiliyiah Parker, Anna Scott, Emerald Strong, Asani Taylor, and Chase Ward.

