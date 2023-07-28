Panola County Jail Log Published 7:08 am Friday, July 28, 2023

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 17

Janetra Renise Burgess, 3436 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault and disturbance of the peace.

Tynesha Desha Jones, 213 Court St., Batesville, charged with simple assault and disturbance of a family.

Joshua Kordell Ford, 500C Armstrong St., Batesville, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

July 18

Karwanie Lark, Sr., 152 Abe Hill Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence.

Lakendrix Sherrell Petty, 414 Fredrick St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Aaliyah Tijan Harris, 201 Leonard St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana and firearm enhancement penalty.

Jayson Deuntray Dishman, 375 Tubbs Rd., Batesville / 333 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, no drivers license, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

July 19

Dylan Well Dorris, 121 Pecan St., Pope, charged with malicious mischief, receiving stolen property, and two counts of conspiracy.

Cadarrius A. Pride, 108 Ozbirn St, Batesville, charged with murder.

July 20

Veronica Renee Downing, 610 Cherry St., Clarksdale, charged with failure to comply and disorderly conduct.

Anthony Dewayne Flowers, Jr., 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure and receiving stolen property.

Contarus Antrell Oliver, 147 Don Butler Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of a family.

July 21

Jaboris Cortez Boatman, 2199 Parkhurst Court, Memphis, charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, improper equipment, violation of the window tint ordinance, felony fleeing, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Aundrequs Lacarman Moore, 111 Johnson St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence.

Jadaisha Leshelle Cook, 111 Johnson St., Batesville, charged with domestic violence and disorderly conduct.

Bernard Brown, 1924 Killebrew Rd., Lambert, charged with DUI (other).

Kevin Merrell, 65 Hibblett Rd., Como, charged with no drivers license.

Shatobie Zrestha Smith, 1882 Charlie Pride Hwy., Marks, charged with taking a motor vehicle.

Nalyah Monquie Smith, 219 E. South Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Maddie Ann Laws, 1832 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Landon Tyler King, 8109 CR 216, Oakland, charged with DUI (other).

Kevin Rodell Thomas, 3018 Dulaney Rd., Tunica, charged with DUI (other).

Hailey Mae Wright, 7323 Veazey Rd., Coldwater, charged with DUI (other).

July 22

Caroline Lee Dees, 818 Clubhouse Dr., Pearl, charged with DUI and careless driving.

Tony Radale Armstrong, 2316 Hwy. 6E, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Myron Ardyl Power, Jr., 960 Trantham Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

July 23

Collin Jude Borgognoni, 501 Coleman St., Como, charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Charles Lee Wren, 117 Jackson St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

Veronica Shunta Groce, 1501 Cherry Rd., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

Colin Forrest Wilson, 8730 Bevell Rd., Lake Cormorant, charged with DUI.

Ryan Keith Seldon, 6809 Mathias Pt., Memphis, charged with DUI (other).

July 24

Degregrias Devonte Hamilton, 303C Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with improper equipment and providing false information.