BFD Fire Log
Published 7:10 am Friday, July 28, 2023
Batesville Fire Dept.
Fire Log
July 18
2:03 a.m. – Woodland Rd., Diversicare, potential gas leak.
4:32 a.m. – I-55 near exit 243, vehicle accident, no injuries, three 18 wheelers involved.
9:37 a.m. – Van Voris St., 63 year old male with head pain.
7:32 p.m. – Hwy. 6E., GE Aviation, 50 year old male with diabetic emergency.
8:22 p.m. – MLK Dr., life assist requested by Lifeguard.
July 19
12:45 a.m. – Leonard St., child has been assaulted, Lifeguard is en route.
6:42 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, smoke alarm.
8:31 a.m. – College St., area of Batesville Elementary, garbage truck and car accident, no injuries reported, roadway is blocked.
1:48 p.m. – Birch Lane, 65 year old female having breathing problems, Lifeguard is on scene.
4:31 p.m. – Keating Rd., Calvary Baptist Church area, two vehicle accident involving church van, unsure of injuries.
July 20
4:20 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.
1:33 p.m. – Fisher St., 51 year old female with difficulty breathing.
4:16 p.m. – Hwy. 6, west of Good Hope Rd., vehicle accident reported by Highway Patrol, no other information available.
July 21
3:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, 18 year old female with a medical emergency, Lifeguard is reporting an extended response time.
4:32 p.m. – Hunter’s Parkway, 64 year old male has passed out.
8:02 p.m. – Van Voris St., 63 year old male with medical emergency, Lifeguard notified.
11:02 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., Walmart, unconscious male subject in parking lot.
11:19 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 80 year old female has nausea, Lifeguard also en route.
July 22
7:58 a.m. – Vance St., 75 year old female have trouble breathing.
July 23
2:36 p.m. – Martinez St., 59 year old female with medical emergency.
3:27 p.m. – Hwys. 6 and 51, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.
4:35 p.m. – Deaton St., shed on fire.
8:52 p.m. – Hickory Lane, smoke alarm.
July 24
2:04 a.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with low blood sugar, Lifeguard also en route.
6:07 a.m. – Willa St., Lifeguard requesting assistance with 49 year old female with low blood sugar.
8:51 a.m. – Bethlehem Rd., carbon monoxide alarm, county fire departments did not respond.
10:17 a.m. – Thomas St., Insituform, smoke alarm.
10:39 a.m – Thomas St., Insituform, water flow alarm, company requesting second dispatch to make sure building is cleared.