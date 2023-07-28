BFD Fire Log

Published 7:10 am Friday, July 28, 2023

By Staff reports

Batesville Fire Dept.

Fire Log

July 18

2:03 a.m. – Woodland Rd., Diversicare, potential gas leak.

4:32 a.m. – I-55 near exit 243, vehicle accident, no injuries, three 18 wheelers involved.

9:37 a.m. – Van Voris St., 63 year old male with head pain.

7:32 p.m. – Hwy. 6E., GE Aviation, 50 year old male with diabetic emergency.

8:22 p.m. – MLK Dr., life assist requested by Lifeguard.

July 19

12:45 a.m. – Leonard St., child has been assaulted, Lifeguard is en route.

6:42 a.m. – Keating Rd., Azalea Commons, smoke alarm.

8:31 a.m. – College St., area of Batesville Elementary, garbage truck and car accident, no injuries reported, roadway is blocked.

1:48 p.m. –  Birch Lane, 65 year old female having breathing problems, Lifeguard is on scene.

4:31 p.m. – Keating Rd., Calvary Baptist Church area, two vehicle accident involving church van, unsure of injuries.

July 20

4:20 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Home2Suites, fire alarm.

1:33 p.m. – Fisher St., 51 year old female with difficulty breathing.

4:16 p.m. – Hwy. 6, west of Good Hope Rd., vehicle accident reported by Highway Patrol, no other information available.

July 21

3:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, 18 year old female with a medical emergency, Lifeguard is reporting an extended response time.

4:32 p.m. – Hunter’s Parkway, 64 year old male has passed out.

8:02 p.m. – Van Voris St., 63 year old male with medical emergency, Lifeguard notified.

11:02 p.m. – House Carlson Dr., Walmart, unconscious male subject in parking lot.

11:19 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., 80 year old female has nausea, Lifeguard also en route.

July 22

7:58 a.m. – Vance St., 75 year old female have trouble breathing.

July 23

2:36 p.m. – Martinez St., 59 year old female with medical emergency.

3:27 p.m. – Hwys. 6 and 51, vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

4:35 p.m. – Deaton St., shed on fire.

8:52 p.m. – Hickory Lane, smoke alarm.

July 24

2:04 a.m. – Willa St., 49 year old female with low blood sugar, Lifeguard also en route.

6:07 a.m. – Willa St., Lifeguard requesting assistance with 49 year old female with low blood sugar.

8:51 a.m. – Bethlehem Rd., carbon monoxide alarm, county fire departments did not respond.

10:17 a.m. – Thomas St., Insituform, smoke alarm. 

10:39 a.m – Thomas St., Insituform, water flow alarm, company requesting second dispatch to make sure building is cleared.

 

 

