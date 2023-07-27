Linda Marie Gorin Published 4:21 pm Thursday, July 27, 2023

Linda Marie Gorin, 65, of Batesville, MS, passed away Tuesday July 25, 2023 at her home.

Linda was born May 15, 1958 in Kenosha, WI to the late Allen Edward Schlosser and Ruth Eileen Mahon Schlosser. In high school, Linda played the Cello. A homemaker, Linda absolutely loved quilting, sewing, and working on other crafts. Cooking and baking were two more of her favorite enjoyments in life. In addition to being an animal lover, Linda enjoyed reading and writing. She perhaps is most noted for her quality of never finding a stranger that she couldn’t talk to. She will be missed by her loving family.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by four siblings, Lawrence Schlosser, Michael Schlosser, James Schlosser, and Norma Jean Schlosser.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 33 years, Steven Gorin, one daughter, Amber Lynn Nelson (Shawn), of Murfreesboro, TN, one grandson, Steven Thomas Nelson, and numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to 9 Lives Cat Rescue in Oxford, MS.

There are no services planned at this time.