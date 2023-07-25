Operation Honor and Respect program held at New Hope Published 10:29 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023

1 of 2

Members of the New Hope Church of God in Batesville honored the city’s police officers and firefighters with a short program before the church’s Sunday morning service on July 23. The congregation served the honorees donuts and coffee, and presented each with a gift of appreciation. Helping to hand out the gifts were siblings Piper, Jamie, and Zachary McCurdy, dressed as first responders. Chief of Police Kerry Pittman and Fire Chief Tim Taylor said the program was touching, and an encouragement to the men and women who wear the uniforms of the BPD and BFD each day.