William Bruce Robison, Jr., 74 Published 11:24 am Monday, July 24, 2023

William Bruce “Bill” Robison, Jr., age 74, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, in Grenada.

A memorial gathering was held Monday afternoon, July 24, at Wells Funeral Home.

Bill was born Oct. 6, 1948 in Oxford, to the late William B. Robison, Sr. and Mary Haney Robison. He proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army. Bill was a member of the Batesville Presbyterian Church and owned Custom Adhesives, Inc. in Batesville.

Bill’s memory will live on with his wife, Deborah Lee Charlesworth Robison of Batesville; two sons, Brad Robison (Kelley) of Batesville, and Justin Robison of Batesville,; step-daughter, Nicole Vicknair (Chad) of Chicago; two-step-sons, Bobby Risner (Lauren) of Tulsa, OK, Stuart Risner of Batesville; six grandchildren, Colton Robison (Malorie), Dalton Robison (Allison), Garrett Robison, Asa Robison, Stella Risner, Whit Risner and two great-grandchildren, Lincoln Robison and Lyla Robison.

Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a grandson, William Bradley Robison, Jr and one sister, Elizabeth Robison Chappel.