Eley Kennedy “Kenny” Anderson, Sr., 75 Published 11:53 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Eley Kennedy “Kenny” Anderson, Sr., 75, of Batesville, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The funeral service was held Monday July 17, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment was in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Kenny, as he was known, was born October 19, 1947 in Batesville, to the late Jessie Bates “J.B.” Anderson and Beedy Lorraine Kennedy Anderson. A United States Air Force Veteran, Kenny served as a military policeman. Kenny was a member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. He worked as a commercial fisherman and was widely known for selling fresh fish on the Batesville Square. Kenny was an avid lover of all things related to baseball and softball, which he coached. He enjoyed trips to the casino with his brother, Bobby, and also loved family get-togethers at various homes. He adored his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Sophie Rae Alexander.

Those left to cherish his memory include the mother of his children, Towanda Taylor of Pope; his three children, Eley K. Anderson, Jr. (Amanda), of Oakland, Jessica Anderson-Little (Samuel), of Batesville, Robert Taylor “Scooter” Anderson, Sr. (Kristina), of Pope, a niece he raised as his own, Fairy “Neenee” Lewis, of Pope, 20 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves his brother and best friend, Bobby Anderson (Sherry), his two other brothers Rev. Jay Anderson (Amy), and Darrin Anderson (Heather).