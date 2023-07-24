Dorothy Jean Fellows, 93 Published 11:46 am Monday, July 24, 2023

Dorothy Jean Fellows, 93, passed away Tuesday, July 18, at the Methodist LeBonheur Hospital in Germantown, TN.

Funeral services were held Sunday, July 23, at the Sardis Church of Christ with the interment at Forrest Memorial Park.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 7, 1929 to the late Thomas Briscoe Cothran and Pearl White Cothran in Morgan City. She previously worked at the Baldwin Piano Company and was also a devoted homemaker who adored her family. Some knew her as “Granny”, others as “Nanny”, but all knew her as “friend”. Dorothy was a longtime, faithful member of the Sardis Church of Christ and loved her church family dearly. She enjoyed reading a good book and working on word find puzzle books. Dorothy also found great joy working in her flower beds, gardening, and cooking for her family. She loved being around people and was always willing to help others.

The family left behind to cherish her loving memory include her children, Annette Fellows Taylor of Hernando, Ardette Fellows Kuykendall (Kyle) of McCarley, Donna Fellows Harrison (Mike) of McKinney, TX, Natoshia Fellows Wooten (Roy) of Marion, AR, Edgar Cecil “Flip” Fellows, Jr. of Murphy, NC, Jerry Dean Fellows (Brenda) of Gonzalez, LA, Kenneth Ray Fellows of Batesville, and Tommy Lloyd (Gloria) of Swiftown; one sister, Mary Nell Blansett of Greenwood ; 18 grandchildren, Stephen Wooten, Makenzie Wooten, Mike Ivy, Mark Ivy, Tammie Ivy, Jessica Arabey, Josh Lloyd, Angie Camp, Walt Ingram, Carmen McEntyre, Gail Cervetti, Jennifer Dunlap, Cecile Moody, JD Fellows, Nathan Fellows, Jacqueline Fellows, Jessica Bolton, and Kaitlyn Hollingsworth; 28 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Cecil Fellows, Sr.; one daughter, Rose Mary Ivy; one grandchild, Cheyenne Fellows; one great grandchild, Lexie Camp, and six siblings, Lou Della Gladney, Clemise Johnson, Anna Grace Means, Thomas Cothran, Johnny Ed Cothran, and Ruble Cothran.