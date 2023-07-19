Civic Center Politickin’ Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Hundreds of candidates, supporters and voters enjoyed a three-hour political forum hosted by The Panolian last Thursday, July 13, at the Batesville Civic Center.

All candidates for county and statewide offices, or their proxies, were allowed to speak for eight minutes. Many also brought tables with their campaign literature and election-related materials.

The most senior politician at the event was State Sen. David Jordan of Greenwood who represents the 24th Senate District. Jordan, 89, is one of the longest serving members in the Mississippi Legislature, having served 32 years. The teacher, businessman, and author, will begin representing much of Panola County in January 2024 when recently redrawn Senate districts go into effect.

Jordan told the assembled crowd that he was looking forward to representing Panola County and came to the rally to begin meeting citizens and learning more about the area. (Glennie Pou)