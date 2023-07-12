Sun Trackers Published 4:40 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Fields of sunflowers can be seen around Panola County this summer, their bright color and unique shapes standing out to passing motorists. Sunflowers, which are actually thousands of small flowers, stand at attention facing east at dawn to connect with the rising sun. As the sun moves across the sky, young flowers follow the light, and seem to look up and over to the west. At night, when the sun has disappeared, sunflowers drop their heads and again turn east, anticipating the sun’s return. This continues until the plants become old and stop moving.

Then, always facing east, the old flowers await visits from insects that will spread their pollen and make new sunflowers. Those flowers too, will follow the sun, content to hold their place in creation while humanity, busy and bustling, often looks past their amazing journeys. (Glennie Pou)