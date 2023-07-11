Tim Inman, 65 Published 7:11 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tim Inman, 65, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.

Tim was born on Sept. 1, 1957, to the late Barney and Rosa Nell Smith Inman in Sardis. He worked as a mechanic for Crown Cork and Seal in Batesville for many years and honorably served in the MS National Guard.

The family he leaves behind includes his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Inman; his brother, Cliff Inman (Joyce) of Sardis; two step-sisters, Pam Maddox (David) of Batesville, and Cathy Still (Boots) of Sardis; and one step-brother, Freddie Massey (Sharon) of Sardis.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Diane “Judy” Inman; his step-mother, Ruby Inman; and two brothers, Peter Inman and Chip Inman.

Per Tim’s request, there will be no services held.

Memorial contributions in Tim’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Tunica Humane Society.