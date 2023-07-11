State revenue up 4 percent Published 10:28 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Gov. Tate Reeves this week announced that Mississippi revenue collections exceeded expectations by $699,647,493 in Fiscal Year 2023. In total, Mississippi collected $7,687,047,493, representing an increase of 4.11% over the previous year.

The nearly $700 million in collections is yet another major milestone for Mississippi under the Reeves administration. In May 2023, Mississippi’s unemployment rate reached an all-time low for the third consecutive month.

Additionally, in 2022, Mississippi set a record in new private capital investment when it finalized over $6 billion in new economic development projects. This includes the largest economic development project in Mississippi’s history, a $2.5 billion investment that will create 1,000 jobs with an average annual salary of almost $100,000.