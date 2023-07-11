Poll Manager training set for July 17 Published 11:32 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Primary Poll Manager training for both the Democratic and Republican parties will be held Monday, July 17.

The training will be at the Batesville Courthouse at 2 p.m. and at the Sardis Courthouse at 6 p.m. The Election Commissioners will present the training.

The Primary Election is scheduled for Aug. 8.

An Election Commission release last week warned that Poll Managers should not have candidate signs on their cars or in their yards, should not wear items promoting a candidate, should not “Like” a candidate on Facebook, or attend a rally in support of a particular candidate.

“By doing this, you will compromise the integrity of the election,” the commissioners wrote.