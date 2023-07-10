Mary Jo (Bowman) Mooneyhan, 80 Published 10:54 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Mary Jo (Bowman) Mooneyhan, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Briarhill Nursing Home in Florence, where she had been a resident since 2020.

She was born in Coahoma County near Clarksdale, on June 3, 1943, to the late Lonzo and Monell Bowman.

She was married to Bobby Gene Mooneyhan for 13 years.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Stephen Earl Smith; sister, Linda Ellis (Ken); 3 stepdaughters, Sondra Romine (Brian), Michelle Inman (Clayton) and Deborah Thompson (Lynn); 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, friends, and staff at Briarhill Rest Home (especially her caregiver, Helen Hill.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby G. Mooneyhan; her parents, Lonzo and Monell Bowman; stepson, Michael Mooneyhan; 3 brothers, Frank Bowman, E.L. Bowman, and Alvin Bowman; and 3 sisters, Peggy Walters, Betty McKellar, and Cathy Bowman.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home on Thursday, July 13, with Rev. Milton Whatley and Chris Brunetti officiating. The interment will follow the funeral at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Sardis. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Wesley Chapel Cemetery, c/o Kay Goforth, 3190A Deercreek Rd, Batesville, MS 38606.