Batesville Police investigating hanging death Published 3:34 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Batesville Police are investigating the hanging death of a Texas man, whose body was found about 11 a.m. Monday by workers mowing the sides of Interstate 55.

Panola County Coroner Gracie Grant-Gulledge has not released the identity of the deceased pending final verification and notification of family members. She said the subject – a white middle aged male – died of asphyxiation caused by hanging.

Investigators found a photo I.D. at the scene, and Grant-Gulledge was able to use the document to make contact with the man’s father, but was in the process of completing calls to his children Monday afternoon.

“Once I talk to the children and get final confirmation about his identity we will be able to release his name,” the coroner said. Foul play is not suspected.

Early investigation revealed the deceased was believed to be walking in the Dogwood Heights subdivision area over the weekend. That subdivision is adjacent to the interstate on the west side. The body was found on the east side of the highway, just north of the Eureka Rd., overpass bridge.

Batesville Chief of Police Kerry Pittman said the body was found in the thin scope of trees that separate I-55 northbound and Pine Lodge Rd. BPD has jurisdiction along both sides of the interstate from the Eureka Rd. bridge to north of Love’s Travel Stop, all part of the City of Batesville.

Pittman said the body could not be seen by passing motorists on the interstate, but was visible to mowers working on the embankment. The chief confirmed the man was found hanging with a standard rope, and did not appear to have been at the scene more than a few hours.

Reports indicate the man had no relatives in, nor had ever been a resident of, Panola County, although he had been recently arrested in a neighboring county. What those charges were was not clear at the time of publication.