Hattie Mason Groner Perkins, 88 Published 10:09 pm Friday, July 7, 2023

Hattie Mason Groner Perkins, 88, passed away Wednesday morning, July 5, 2023, at her home in Batesville. She was the wife of Mr. Jerry Perkins.

There will be a memorial service held for Ms. Hattie at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 9 a.m. Rev. Tim Ellis will officiate.

Hattie was born June 23, 1935, one of nine children, to the late Howard Daniel Mason and Lucille Moore Mason in Panola County. Hattie was a homemaker during her lifetime who relished taking care of her family. She was fond of quilting; an almost forgotten art. Hattie was an excellent cook as well. The Perkins were members of Calvary Baptist Church. Hattie adored her family and her church family as well.

The loving family who will hold on to memory most includes her husband, Jerry Perkins of Batesville; children, Wendy Carol Mask of Oxford, Kenny Price Groner (Gina) of Batesville; sisters, Jessie Mason Faulkner of Batesville, Linda Mason Satchfield of Southaven, Deborah Mason Johnson of Batesville; brothers, Richard Mason and Roy Mason, both of Batesville; sister-in-law’s, Ann Mason and Glenda Mason both of Oxford; ten grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by three brothers, Clemmie Bay, Dan Mason, Charles Mason; and two grandchildren, Timothy Durrell Mask and Kenny Andrew Groner.